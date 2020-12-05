Police: Officers fatally shoot man who pointed gun at them

City police responded to the Weiler Homes residence around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when a woman called 911 to say she had locked herself inside a bathroom after the father of her child had injured her. Four officers soon arrived at the home and heard the man yelling at the woman and threatening her.

The officers forced their way into the home and identified themselves, authorities said. The man came down the stairs and pointed a gun at the officers, and at least one officer then shot the man.