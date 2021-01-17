Police: Officers, suspect wounded in struggle after break-in

“We are very grateful that our police officers are going to be OK and we are very grateful that they were able to respond and to keep safe the innocent people who were inside that home at that time," Lewis said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation will conduct an independent probe of the case, Lewis said.

Kent State sent out alerts cautioning faculty and students to avoid the area because of an “emergency situation” but said it occurred off campus and posed no threat to the campus community, the Akron Beacon Journal reported. The scene was a few hundred feat southwest of the campus, the paper said.