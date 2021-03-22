Police: Restaurant shootout kills 2; 2 wounded men arrested

Cleveland police said officers were called to My Friends Restaurant at about 4 a.m. Monday and found a 21-year-old woman on the ground outside with apparent gunshot wounds. A 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his neck was found inside the restaurant. Both were pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center, police said.

One man was found in the kitchen area of the restaurant with a gunshot wound to his leg and a broken tiibia and was hospitalized. Another was taken by private auto to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm, leg and face. He was treated and booked at Cuyahoga County Jail.