Police: Robbery suspect shot, wounded after firing at cops

news
Updated 5 minutes ago
A man who authorities say opened fire on police after he tried to rob a coffee shop was shot and wounded by officers following a vehicle pursuit

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (AP) — A man who authorities said opened fire on police after he tried to rob a coffee shop was shot and wounded by officers following a vehicle pursuit.

The attempted robbery occurred around 8 a.m. Monday in North Olmsted, a western suburb of Cleveland. The man fled the shop and shot at officers before he jumped into a vehicle and sped away, with police in pursuit, authorities said.

The man eventually stopped behind a residence and again shot at officers, who returned fire and shot the man at least once, authorities said. He was being treated at a hospital and further details on his condition were not disclosed.

No officers were injured in the pursuit or the shootings.

