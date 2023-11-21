Police say shooter attacked Ohio Walmart and injuries reported

Police in Ohio say a shooter has opened fire at a Walmart but they say the store was secured and there wasn't any active threat
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (AP) — A shooter opened fire Monday night at a Walmart in Ohio but police didn't immediately confirm reports that several people were wounded.

The attack was reported at around 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart in Beavercreek, a town of about 50,000 in the Dayton metropolitan area.

“The building has been cleared and secured. There is no active threat at this time,” police posted on Facebook about an hour after the shooting.

Investigators didn't immediately release other details.

At least three people were injured and taken to Soin Medical Center, a Kettering Health spokesperson told WHIO-TV.

In addition, the Greene County Coroner’s Office told the station that its personnel were called to the scene, although it wasn't immediately clear whether the shooter or a victim had died.

"We're heartbroken by what's happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation, and we're working closely with investigators on the scene," a Walmart spokesperson told the station.

