BreakingNews
Have you seen missing Lebanon woman with dementia?

A shooter wounded 4 in Ohio Walmart store before killing himself, police say

Police in Ohio say a shooter opened fire at a Walmart, wounding four people before apparently killing himself
news
Updated 1 hour ago
X

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (AP) — A shooter opened fire Monday night at a Walmart in Ohio and wounded four people before killing himself, police said.

The attack was reported at around 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart in Beavercreek, a town of about 50,000 in the Dayton metropolitan area.

“The conditions of the victims right now is unknown" but all were taken to hospitals for treatment, police Capt. Scott Molnar said at a news conference.

Police also said the gunman died after apparently shooting himself. His name, a motive for the attack and other details weren't immediately released.

Police earlier said on social media that the store had been cleared and secured and there wasn't any “active threat.”

“We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene,” Walmart said in a statement.

In Other News
1
Newest Miami University building marks end of historic construction...
2
WATCH: Kings Island transforms from Haunt to WinterFest 2023
3
Hamilton man identified as person found in an Eaton ditch in 1968
4
VOA Country Music Fest 2024 announces 2 new headliners
5
In face of historic property value hikes, just one bill could offer tax...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top