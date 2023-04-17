Police shooting of Jayland Walker might face more scrutiny

Less than 24 hours before the pursuit, an officer in a nearby township had tried to stop a car matching Walker’s for equipment violations. A police supervisor called off that pursuit when the car crossed the township border into Akron.

HOW DID THE CHASE END?

Police body camera footage released by the city showed Walker wearing a ski mask, jumping out the front passenger door of his still-moving car and then running into a parking lot. A handgun, loaded magazine and wedding ring were found on the driver’s seat of the car, police said.

Officers chased Walker for about 10 seconds before they fired from multiple directions in a burst of shots that lasted 6 or 7 seconds. A county medical examiner said Walker was shot at least 40 times.

The blurry footage did not clearly show what authorities said was a threatening gesture before Walker was shot.

WHO WAS JAYLAND WALKER?

Walker was remembered at his funeral last summer by family and friends as a shy, kind, thoughtful man with a quiet sense of humor.

“When I think about Jayland, I think about someone who had the biggest heart,” said Robin Elerick, a cousin. “He was so sweet and so authentically genuine.”

Walker grew up in Akron and was on the wrestling team in high school. He had been working as food delivery driver.

A month before he died, his fiancée died in a car crash near Cincinnati.

WHAT'S NEXT

There's a the possibility that U.S. Department of Justice could open a federal civil rights investigation. The NAACP and an attorney for Walker’s family have called for that to happen and the department has said it is monitoring the case.