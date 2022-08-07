Police: Suspect in slayings of 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas

Police had warned anyone seeing Marlow, who had fled, to "not approach him as he is still likely to be armed and dangerous.”

Porter called the shootings “the first violent crime in this neighborhood in recent memory" and said investigators were trying to determine a motive and whether “mental illness played any role.” He expressed gratitude to residents for their support and tips and also thanked other law enforcement agencies involved in the case.

The Dayton Daily News reported that Marlow had gotten off probation in February on aggravated burglary and aggravated menacing charges stemming from a July 2019 incident in the Dayton suburb of Vandalia, according to Montgomery County court records. Vandalia closed a number of public areas Saturday as a precaution.

Vandalia school superintendent Robert O’Leary said the district provided counselors and therapists for students and their families following the teenager’s death and would continue to do so through the following week. He called her a “ray of light” who was “as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside.”