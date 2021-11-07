Police: Two women found dead in Toledo shooting

Police responding to a Shotspotter alert of possible gunfire at about 7 a.m. Sunday found the women on a street in central Toledo. Police said one woman was found in the driver's seat of a sedan and the other was lying in the street next to the open passenger-side door. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police on Sunday afternoon identified the victims as 42-year-old Laura Luckey and 40-year-old Tamika Carlisle and said a homicide investigation was ongoing.