Police: Woman gunned down in vehicle in front of son, 13

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Two people gunned down a woman in her vehicle outside her home in front of her 13-year-old son, police said.
Cleveland police said preliminary information indicates that the 48-year-old woman had just returned home in her vehicle with her son when two males approached and began firing shots shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Emergency responders found the woman slumped in her vehicle with gunshot wounds to the head and chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The boy was uninjured and was being cared for by neighbors when police arrived.
The suspects fled in a vehicle and no arrests have been reported, police said.