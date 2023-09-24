POLL ALERT: Colorado falls out of AP Top 25 after getting trounced in its first loss; Ohio State up two spots to No. 4

POLL ALERT: Colorado falls out of AP Top 25 after getting trounced in its first loss; Ohio State up two spots to No. 4
news
1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Colorado falls out of AP Top 25 after getting trounced in its first loss; Ohio State up two spots to No. 4.

