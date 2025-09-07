Poll preview: Rankings could see no change in top 10; No. 13 Gators' loss to USF is biggest surprise

No. 1 Ohio State, a 70-0 winner over Grambling, was among four AP Top 25 teams to score 70 points against overmatched opponents, and three other teams hung 60.

No. 2 Penn State shook off a slow start to beat Florida International 34-0, No. 3 LSU wasn't sharp but beat Louisiana Tech 23-7, No. 4 Georgia beat FCS Austin Peay 28-6 in a game that had a nearly two-hour weather delay, and No. 5 Miami defeated Bethune-Cookman 45-3.

Look for them to move up

— No. 14 Florida State followed up its win over Alabama with a 77-3 rout of FCS East Texas A&M and likely will move ahead of Florida.

— No. 18 Oklahoma merits a big move after its 24-13 win over No. 15 Michigan.

— No. 19 Texas A&M turned in a solid performance in a 44-22 win over Utah State and could be in line for a promotion.

Look for them to drop