Ponce de Leon expected to start for St. Louis against Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (19-12, third in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (11-11, second in the NL Central)
St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cleveland: Triston McKenzie (1-0, 1.50 ERA) St. Louis: Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-2, 5.25 ERA)
BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Cleveland will play on Friday.
The Cardinals are 7-7 in home games. St. Louis' team on-base percentage of .341 is third in the league. Paul Goldschmidt leads the lineup with an OBP of .478.
The Indians are 10-5 on the road. Cleveland's lineup has 28 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads them with six homers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Carpenter leads the Cardinals with 12 RBIs and is batting .200.
Ramirez leads the Indians with 21 RBIs and is batting .240.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Andrew Miller: (left shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Matt Wieters: (toe).
Indians: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.