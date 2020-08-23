Ponce de Leon expected to start for the Cardinals against the Reds

The Cardinals finished 46-30 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. St. Louis pitchers had a WHIP of 1.27 last season while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.

The Reds finished 33-43 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cincinnati pitchers had an ERA of 4.18 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.26.

The teams meet for the third time this year. St. Louis leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Matt Wieters: (toe).

Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.