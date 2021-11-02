dayton-daily-news logo
X

Portland faces Cleveland on 3-game road slide

news
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
Portland will aim to stop its three-game road skid when the Trail Blazers face Cleveland

Portland Trail Blazers (3-4, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to stop its three-game road slide when the Trail Blazers visit Cleveland.

Cleveland finished 21-50 overall last season while going 13-23 at home. The Cavaliers averaged 103.8 points per game last season, 51.0 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

Portland went 42-30 overall with a 22-14 record on the road a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 116.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.3 last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Kevin Pangos: out (personal), Kevin Love: out (health and safety protocols), Isaac Okoro: out (hamstring).

Trail Blazers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
New law aims to increase organ donors through licenses, registrations
2
Bond set at $150,000-plus for man accused of shooting from Middletown...
3
Police investigating body found in Springfield home as homicide, vigil...
4
Missing Springfield woman’s body removed from home where police served...
5
Lakota parent, sheriff’s deputy sues school board for freedom of speech
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top