Power-play goals lift Red Wings over Blue Jackets, 4-2

Kubalik next made it 2-0 with a power-play goal off a one-timer from the right circle with 2:24 left in the period. Raymond beat Korpisalo from just outside the crease at 7:03 of the second, with eight seconds left on a two-man advantage.

Bjork put Columbus on the board with a power-play goal from between the circles late in the second.

Johnson’s goal 1:58 into the third period pulled Columbus within one, but Copp roofed a shot from Korpisalo’s stick side to extend Detroit’s lead to 4-2 at 6:08.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Tampa Bay Tuesday night.

Blue Jackets: At Florida Tuesday night.

