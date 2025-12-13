Prather's 17 points, 10 boards lead Robert Morris past Toledo 75-70

Sonny Wilson scored 21 points for the Rockets (5-5). Toledo also got 15 points and six rebounds from Sean Craig. Austin Parks also had 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Prather scored seven points in the first half and Robert Morris went into the break trailing 42-24. Robert Morris used a 15-3 second-half run to take the lead at 60-56 with 5:41 remaining in the half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.