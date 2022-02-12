Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

President Biden traveling to northeast Ohio next week

news
Updated 6 minutes ago
President Joe Biden will visit Ohio next week to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure law he signed last November

CLEVELAND (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Ohio next week to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure law he signed last November.

The White House announced Saturday that Biden plans to make stops in Cleveland and Lorain on Thursday, but further details on the trip were not disclosed.

The infrastructure package will provide $10 billion in highway funding for Ohio, plus more than $33 billion in competitive grant funding for highway and multi-modal projects. It also provides $60 billion for state and local governments to fund major projects, as well as $1 billion for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

This will be Biden’s second trip to northeast Ohio in less than a year. He was in Cleveland last May, when he toured Cuyahoga Community College’s Manufacturing Technology Center.

In Other News
1
Man shot, killed by Monroe police; Ohio BCI investigating
2
Carvana in Trenton opens: General manager says employees have ‘a lot of...
3
Labor shortage also affecting newspaper business; carriers are needed
4
Cedarville, Central State pilot state’s new criminal justice program
5
Cleveland-Cliffs’ revenue rises to $5.35B; CEO predicts ‘phenomenal...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top