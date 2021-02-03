Preston, Wilson carry Ohio over Central Michigan 83-69

Dwight Wilson III added 14 points, Ben Vander Plas chipped in 13, Lunden McDay scored 12 and Ben Roderick had 12 for the Bobcats (11-6, 7-4 Mid-American Conference). Wilson also had 10 rebounds.

Travon Broadway Jr. had 26 points and six rebounds for the Chippewas (6-11, 2-8), who have lost four games in a row. Caleb Huffman added 17 points and Meikkel Murray had 10.