X

Preston, Wilson carry Ohio over Central Michigan 83-69

news | 40 minutes ago
Jason Preston had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead six Ohio players in double figures as the Bobcats topped Central Michigan 83-69

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Jason Preston had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead six Ohio players in double figures as the Bobcats topped Central Michigan 83-69 on Tuesday.

Dwight Wilson III added 14 points, Ben Vander Plas chipped in 13, Lunden McDay scored 12 and Ben Roderick had 12 for the Bobcats (11-6, 7-4 Mid-American Conference). Wilson also had 10 rebounds.

Travon Broadway Jr. had 26 points and six rebounds for the Chippewas (6-11, 2-8), who have lost four games in a row. Caleb Huffman added 17 points and Meikkel Murray had 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.