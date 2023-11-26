Pride's 18 help Saint Bonaventure knock off Miami (OH) 90-60

Charles Pride’s 18 points helped Saint Bonaventure defeat Miami of Ohio 90-60
news
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
X

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Charles Pride's 18 points helped Saint Bonaventure defeat Miami of Ohio 90-60 on Saturday.

Pride had seven rebounds for the Bonnies (4-2). Noel Brown and Daryl Banks scored 16 each.

Darweshi Hunter led the way for the RedHawks (2-3) with 17 points. Ryan Mabrey added 13 points for Miami. Jackson Kotecki had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Middletown’s Kayla Harrison returns to MMA ring one year after only...
2
Reports vary on consumer spending during 2023 holiday shopping season
3
SW Ohio man sprays graffiti on his own mansion in protest against...
4
Cincinnati customs officers seize fake watch that replicated one worth...
5
2 students charged following lockdown, report of weapon at Lakota West...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top