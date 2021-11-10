Priest gets life term in child porn, exploitation case

“All I have to offer you now are my prayers and my apology," he said. “I pray your faith in god and in the church will be healed. It doesn’t minimize (the damage), but I trust God will heal you. To all those who have lost their faith at all please note this was not the church or the priesthood, this was my fault, my sins.”

McWilliams asked for a sentence under 20 years so he could be close to his mother. Defense attorney Robert Dixon sought a 15-year term with significant parole supervision, calling his client “a good candidate for rehabilitation through therapy."

The Diocese of Cleveland issued a statement seeking prayers for all affected by the defendant’s “reprehensible actions” and said it “continues to actively pursue (his) removal ... from the clerical state.” The diocese also called for support for its “good priests ... who faithfully live out their promises each day in service to God’s people.”