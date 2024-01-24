Pritchard scores 18 as Central Michigan defeats Miami (Ohio) 71-55

Led by Anthony Pritchard's 18 points, the Central Michigan Chippewas defeated the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks 71-55 on Tuesday night
news
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
X

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Anthony Pritchard scored 18 points as Central Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 71-55 on Tuesday night.

Pritchard had seven rebounds and eight assists for the Chippewas (10-9, 5-2 Mid-American Conference). Brian Taylor scored 14 points, going 5 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Markus Harding had 11 points and went 5 of 8 from the field.

Darweshi Hunter led the way for the RedHawks (9-10, 3-4) with 16 points. Anderson Mirambeaux added 13 points for Miami (OH). Mekhi Cooper also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Early opening: Region’s new, mega-sized Bass Pro Shops store almost...
2
Lawyers for man accused in fatal school bus crash seek to dismiss case
3
Alum entrepreneurs lead Wittenberg University MLK Convocation
4
Ohio National Guard to deploy 30 members from Springfield unit
5
Reds Caravan again kicks off tour at Spooky Nook in Hamilton
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top