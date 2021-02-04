Private sector invited to fix Ohio jobless claims issues

Over the past 45 weeks, the state's Human Services' agency has distributed more than $8 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 908,000 Ohioans. But the system has also been plagued by delays and complaints from people on the phone for hours, unable to get help.

The Department of Job and Family Services is also fighting a flood of fraudulent claims. Last week, the Republican DeWine said he'd had enough and would bring in private sector experts.