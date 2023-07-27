Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson signs a 1-year contract extension with the Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson signed a one-year contract extension Thursday that ties him to Cincinnati through the 2025 season.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The four-year, $60 million deal that Hendrickson signed with the Bengals during 2021 free agency was set to expire at the end of the 2024 season.
The 28-year-old Hendrickson has 22 sacks and six forced fumbles in two seasons with the team. He played through a broken wrist last season to help the Bengals reach the AFC championship game for the second straight year.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
In Other News
1
Bengals’ Paycor Stadium being renovated to add self-serve kiosks...
2
Cleveland-Cliffs CEO predicts ‘plenty of value to be unlocked in the...
3
Springfield Navy veteran takes flight at age 100
4
Shooting range soon to open on Ohio 4 in Liberty Twp.
5
One year later: Family remembers fallen Clark County Deputy Matt Yates