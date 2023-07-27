BreakingNews
NEW DETAILS: Legionella found at Kettering school that hosts summer childcare
Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson signs a 1-year contract extension with the Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson signed a one-year contract extension Thursday that ties him to Cincinnati through the 2025 season.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The four-year, $60 million deal that Hendrickson signed with the Bengals during 2021 free agency was set to expire at the end of the 2024 season.

The 28-year-old Hendrickson has 22 sacks and six forced fumbles in two seasons with the team. He played through a broken wrist last season to help the Bengals reach the AFC championship game for the second straight year.

