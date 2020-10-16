Pro Bowl guard DeCastro, receiver Johnson out for Steelers

The AFC North-leading Steelers (4-0) ruled both players out for the showdown with the surging Browns (4-1) due to injury.

DeCastro left last Sunday's win over Philadelphia with an abdominal injury and did not practice this week. This marks the third game DeCastro has missed this season. He sat out the opening two weeks while dealing with a knee injury. Rookie fourth-round pick Kevin Doston will start in place of DeCastro.