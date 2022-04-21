Pro Football Hall of Fame expands opportunities for seniors

Through another change in the bylaws, 12 senior candidates will be presented to the hall's seniors committee, meaning the careers of more players will be discussed at greater length than in the past selection meetings.

Also, a change for the next three election cycles merges the candidates from the coaches category and the contributor category. One finalist will be eligible for election from this combined group in the classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025.

No changes were made in the process of choosing modern-era players, those whose careers ended between five and 25 years prior to the election year.

With the revisions, the next three classes potentially could be comprised of nine individuals: up to five modern-era players, up to three seniors, and up to one coach or contributor. Previous years had a maximum of eight.

This summer's Hall of Fame inductions are on Aug. 6.

