Pro Football Hall of Fame to honor 3 PR directors with Awards of Excellence

Berchtold spent 34 years working for the Buffalo Bills starting in 1989 after spending the first five seasons of his career in Green Bay. He worked 32 Super Bowls in his career, including Buffalo's four straight trips in the 1990s. He was selected by the NFL as the “PR captain” to run the public relations media operation in 12 Super Bowls.

Gallagher spent 46 seasons working for the Philadelphia Eagles before retiring in 1995. At the time of his retirement he had been with the franchise for all but 16 years of its existence.

He began his career as an office clerk in 1949, was promoted to personnel director in 1957 before serving more than three decades as the team's director of public relations. He was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame.

Remmel began his career as a sports writer for the Green Bay Press-Gazette, covering the Packers for 30 seasons under Vince Lombardi and Curly Lambeau. He then joined the team as public relations director in 1974 and spent 30 years as the team's head of PR, working under president Bob Harlan, general manager Ron Wolf and coach Mike Holmgren when the franchise rose to prominence again in the 1990s.

He later spent four seasons as the team's historian and was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 1996. The rebuilt press box at Lambeau Field was named after him in 2003.

The Hall will later announce winners for assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers, and film and video directors for awards that will be handed out at a ceremony in June.

