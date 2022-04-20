Profar's throw, HR lead Padres to 6-0 win vs staggering Reds

Cincinnati, shut out for the first time this year, had not lost nine straight since June 9-18, 2017. The Reds went winless on a seven-game West Coast trip that started at Dodger Stadium.

Kim Ha-seong homered for the Padres in the seventh, his first. Alfaro had a sacrifice fly and rookie CJ Abrams an RBI double in the eighth.

Gutiérrez allowed three runs and two hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out two.

San Diego extended its major league record with 14 consecutive errorless games to open a season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Placed Stephenson on the seven-day concussion list. Recalled Mark Kolozsvary from the taxi squad.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (1-1, 4.35) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game home series against St. Louis, which will counter with LHP Steven Matz (1-1, 7.27).

Padres: RHP Nick Martinez (0-1, 4.50) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. The Dodgers will start Julio Urias (0-1, 3.86).

