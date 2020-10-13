Progress reported in talks to end strike at Youngstown State

The strike started early Monday, but negotiators then met for several hours and were due to return to the table on Tuesday afternoon. Proposed salary increases and related issues have been the sticking points as the two sides work toward a potential three-year contract.

The walkout has not disrupted classes, as the school is currently on a brief fall break. Students are due back in class on Wednesday, and school President Jim Tressel has said the university is making plans to continue classes if the faculty remains on strike.