Propane-filled car flips over in Florida train derailment

Bounds said there was no immediate threat to the public, but evacuations would be ordered if that changed. Crews were monitoring air quality in the vicinity.

Officials said the train was traveling south when the derailment occurred, and its cause was not immediately known. An investigation is underway.

This derailment follows one that happened Feb. 3 when 38 cars on a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, prompting the evacuation of about half of the town's 4,000 residents. No one was injured or killed but the accident and its aftermath imperiled the entire village and nearby neighborhoods, resulting in an ongoing multi-governmental emergency response and lingering worries among villagers about long-term health impacts.