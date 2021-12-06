Proposed bill aimed at recruiting, retaining Ohio students

That could be a heavy lift: the states that have gained House seats in recent years — including Texas, Florida and Colorado — have also experienced strong population growth, while Ohio, with about 11.8 million people, has experienced only minimal growth.

Cross was joined by several university presidents at Monday's announcement, including the leaders of Ohio State, Bowling Green State University, the University of Cincinnati, Marietta College, and Ursuline College in suburban Cleveland.

Twenty-six percent of students at the University of Findlay are from out of state, and 62% of the school's alumni work in Ohio, said Findlay president Katherine Fell.

“We would like that to be a larger percentage, and with this bill we believe that will happen,” she said.

Cross said creative approaches are necessary, noting that plenty of other states provide incentives to attract students, including Alabama, which offers generous scholarships to qualifying out-of-state students.

“Who the hell wants to go to Alabama? I don't," Cross said. "But there's a pipeline of students in Ohio that go to Alabama. So we have to get competitive.”