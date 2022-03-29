Prosecution rests in trial of Ohio doctor charged in deaths

Dr. William Husel is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for 14 patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. He was indicted in cases involving at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives. Husel has pleaded not guilty to 14 counts of murder and has said through his attorneys that he was providing comfort care for dying patients, not trying to kill them.