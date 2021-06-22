Prosecutor drops appeal of man wrongly imprisoned for years

“Should people who are not innocent get money?” O’Malley asked, saying that Klann’s father is outraged by the notion that the man accused of killing his son could receive a payout.

County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Russo ruled in 2012 that D’Ambrosio was wrongfully convicted but the Ohio Supreme Court reversed the judge's decision two years later based on precedent that said the prosecutorial misconduct had to have happened after the person was sentenced instead of during the trial stages.

But in 2019, the state legislature changed the statute so that anyone who was freed because of misconduct would be permitted to declare wrongful imprisonment. People denied this status are allowed to apply again under the new amendment.

Last year, D’Ambrosio filed a new request and he was declared wrongfully imprisoned by Russo. The prosecutor's office appealed the ruling, the website reported.

O'Malley said that the new law is unconstitutional because it allows people to resubmit their cases again after it has been denied the first time.

D'Ambrosio's attorney, Terry Gilbert, said that O’Malley’s office agreed to dismiss the appeal in return for the case to be unsealed so O'Malley could voice his concerns.

Gilbert said his client is entitled to compensation.

“Joe suffered for so many years because of that prosecutor’s office, starting in 1989,” he said. “He spent over 20 years on death row, because he had to go through an unfair trial as recognized by both federal and state courts. Now the rule of law is that my client is entitled to compensation.”