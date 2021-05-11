Prosecutor: Firearms plea by man charged in officer shooting

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man accused of wounding a Cleveland police officer last July pleaded guilty Tuesday to a related federal weapons charge, prosecutors said.
Darryl Borden, 43, of Cleveland, pleaded guilty to being a felony in possession of a firearm, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Cleveland. He faces trial next month on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault of a police officer in state court.
Borden's federal public defender, Jeffrey Lazarus, declined comment.
Authorities allege that Borden “ambushed” two Cleveland police officers responding to a call about a man with a gun, firing multiple rounds from a bathroom when officers opened a door while searching for him.
Officer Jennifer Kilnapp was shot in the arm and back. Another officer returned fire as they retreated from the home. Borden was not hit.
A SWAT team responded and arrested Borden a short time later.
Kilnapp has not yet returned to duty, Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association President Jeff Follmer said.
Borden's sentencing on the federal charge is scheduled for Sept. 14.