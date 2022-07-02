Prosecutor: Man sentenced on gun charge in officer shooting

The U.S. attorney’s office for the southern district of Ohio said last week that 45-year-old Brian Liming of Jamestown pleaded guilty in August and was sentenced to nine years and 364 days in prison.

Clinton County prosecutors said earlier that Liming was convicted of felonious assault, evidence-tampering and misdemeanor hunting charges. Federal prosecutors said he was sentenced to 54 months on those convictions, and his federal sentence will run consecutively to his local sentence.