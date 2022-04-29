dayton-daily-news logo
Prosecutor pledges retrial for ex-officer who killed woman

An Ohio prosecutor is promising to retry a former vice squad officer charged in the death of a woman he shot while working undercover almost four years ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor is promising to retry a former vice squad officer charged in the death of a woman he shot while working undercover almost four years ago.

Earlier this month, a Franklin County judge declared a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a verdict on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges against former Columbus officer Andrew Mitchell.

Mitchell, 58, was indicted after shooting and killing Donna Castleberry, 23, as she sat in Mitchell's unmarked police vehicle in August 2018. He said he acted in self-defense after she stabbed him in the hand during an undercover prostitution investigation.

Jurors were not told about an internal Columbus police investigation into accusations that Mitchell was forcing women to engage in sexual conduct or pending federal charges accusing him of the same conduct. He has pleaded not guilty and his attorney calls the allegations unfounded.

The office of Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack confirmed the retrial Friday, with details of exact charges to be determined.

Defense attorney Mark Collins told The Columbus Dispatch he'll defend Mitchell again to ensure he has his day in court.

