Prosecutor: Police shot driver in self-defense; no charges

Two officers from the city of Wyoming fired at Joe Frasure Jr. early Monday after he ignored commands to stop and nearly hit one of them as he drove a van toward them in a confined space between two buildings, authorities said. Police body-camera footage of the nighttime confrontation shows the vehicle driving forward and the officers yelling for him to stop.

Though it's unclear whether he was trying to intentionally target police or to flee, the officers' response was reasonable because they felt their lives were in danger as Frasure accelerated, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said.