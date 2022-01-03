Prosecutor: Woman admitted shooting off-duty Cleveland cop

A Cleveland Municipal Court judge set bond at $5 million for Tamara McLoyd, 18, of Garfield Heights. She was told by the judge on Monday to get an attorney.

McLoyd is charged with killing officer Shane Bartek, 25, during a carjacking in the parking lot of an apartment building on Friday on Cleveland's west side. Bartek was ambushed, struggled with assailants and was shot twice in the back, authorities said.