Protests over man shot dead at hospital reach police station

One person was taken into custody in connection with the breach of police headquarters.

On Monday, Westerville police officers responded to a report of a man — later identified as Jackson — passed out in a car and then followed medics to the hospital. Columbus police were called because Jackson had outstanding domestic violence and weapons warrants in the city.

Westerville police then tried to transfer Jackson to the custody of Columbus police, but during that transfer, “an altercation ensued” at about 2:15 p.m. Monday. That “resulted in the discharge of firearms” from the Columbus Division of Police and St. Ann’s security officers, according to a joint statement from the two police departments and the hospital.

Immediately after the shooting, Westerville Police Chief Charles Chandler described an “exchange of gunfire” in the emergency room. But the joint statement said only that an additional firearm was recovered at the hospital.

Emergency room staff tried to revive Jackson, who was pronounced dead, authorities said. No officers, hospital staff or physicians were injured, officials said.

The Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting.

A demonstration takes place out in front of Columbus Division of Police building against the fatal shooting of Miles Jackson, a Black man on Monday, in downtown Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Jackson was shot and killed inside Mount Carmel in Westerville, Ohio, by police on Monday. (Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Kyle Robertson Credit: Kyle Robertson

Protesters march up North Front Street, demonstrating against Monday's fatal shooting of a Black man in downtown Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Miles Jackson was shot and killed inside Mount Carmel by police in Westerville, Ohio. (Kyle Robertson /The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Kyle Robertson Credit: Kyle Robertson

Protesters yell towards the police surrounding Columbus Division of Police headquarters after pepper spray was deployed on a group on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. The clash followed a largely peaceful protest downtown earlier in the evening where dozens marched after the fatal police shooting a day earlier of Miles Jackson, a Black man, in a hospital emergency room in Westerville, Ohio. (Kyle Robertson /The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Kyle Robertson Credit: Kyle Robertson

A protester yells towards the police surrounding Columbus Division of Police headquarters during a protest of a fatal police shooting of a Black man on Monday in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. A clash followed a largely peaceful protest downtown earlier in the evening where dozens marched after the fatal police shooting a day earlier of Miles Jackson, a Black man, in a hospital emergency room in Westerville, Ohio. (Kyle Robertson /The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Kyle Robertson Credit: Kyle Robertson

Protesters yell towards the police surrounding Columbus Division of Police headquarters after pepper spray was deployed during the protest of Monday's fatal shooting of a Black man on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The clash followed a largely peaceful protest downtown earlier in the evening where dozens marched after the fatal police shooting a day earlier of Miles Jackson, a Black man, in a hospital emergency room in Westerville, Ohio. (Kyle Robertson /The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Kyle Robertson Credit: Kyle Robertson