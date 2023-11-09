Pryor's 14 lead Cleveland State past Defiance 102-41

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ramar Pryor had 14 points in Cleveland State's 102-41 win against Defiance on Wednesday night.

Pryor also had six steals for the Vikings (1-1). Jayson Woodrich scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Jalin Rice had 11 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Yellow Jackets were led by Evan Park, who recorded seven points. Landen Swanner added six points for Defiance. Will Gelhausen also recorded six points.

NEXT UP

Cleveland State plays Ohio at home on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.