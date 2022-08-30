Pujols sets mark for most pitchers tagged, Cards rout Reds

Tyler O'Neill hit two home runs on a rainy night as the Cardinals moved a season-high 21 games over .500. He has homered in three of his last four games, including a go-ahead, three-run drive in Sunday night's 6-3 win over Atlanta.

O’Neill homered during a six-run second and again in a four-run sixth.

Miles Mikolas faced one batter over the minimum through four innings before allowing solo homers by TJ Friedl and Stuart Fairchild and a two-run drive by Chuckie Robinson while getting just one out in the fifth.

Mikolas allowed six hits and four runs in 4 1/3 innings. He is winless in six Cincinnati starts since April 14, 2018.

Chris Stratton (7-4) relieved and got the win.

The Cardinals did most of their damage against Chase Anderson, a right-hander promoted from Triple-A Louisville after signing a minor league contract with the Reds. Anderson (0-1) lasted 1 1/3 innings in his first major league appearance since Aug. 4, 2021. He gave up four hits and five runs with a walk and two strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (right shoulder strain) is scheduled to make his first rehab appearance on Thursday with Triple-A Louisville at Indianapolis. Greene went on the injured list on August 5.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Dakota Hudson (7-6, 4.23) didn’t allow a hit after the third inning and retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced while going seven innings in an 8-5 win over the Cubs at Chicago on Thursday.

Reds: RHP Justin Dunn (1-2, 5.12) logged a career-high six innings in his last start, a 4-1 loss at Philadelphia on Thursday.

