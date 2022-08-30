dayton-daily-news logo
X

Pujols sets mark for most pitchers tagged, Cards rout Reds

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols singles during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols singles during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

news
25 minutes ago
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols tagged his major league record 450th different pitcher for a home run, connecting off Cincinnati left-hander Ross Detwiler in a 13-4 rout of the Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols tagged his major league record 450th different pitcher for a home run, connecting off Cincinnati left-hander Ross Detwiler on Monday night in a 13-4 rout of the Reds.

Pujols hit his 694th home run overall. He had been tied with Barry Bonds for most pitchers as longball victims at 449.

Bonds leads the all-time home run list with 762, followed by Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696).

The 42-year-old Pujols lined a two-run, opposite-field drive to right field off Detwiler in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Pujols’ 15th homer gave the NL Central-leading Cardinals an 8-0 lead.

This was Pujols’ 134th career home run in August, his most prolific month. He broke a tie with Alex Rodriguez for second behind Bonds’ 148.

Tyler O'Neill hit two home runs on a rainy night as the Cardinals moved a season-high 21 games over .500. He has homered in three of his last four games, including a go-ahead, three-run drive in Sunday night's 6-3 win over Atlanta.

O’Neill homered during a six-run second and again in a four-run sixth.

Miles Mikolas faced one batter over the minimum through four innings before allowing solo homers by TJ Friedl and Stuart Fairchild and a two-run drive by Chuckie Robinson while getting just one out in the fifth.

Mikolas allowed six hits and four runs in 4 1/3 innings. He is winless in six Cincinnati starts since April 14, 2018.

Chris Stratton (7-4) relieved and got the win.

The Cardinals did most of their damage against Chase Anderson, a right-hander promoted from Triple-A Louisville after signing a minor league contract with the Reds. Anderson (0-1) lasted 1 1/3 innings in his first major league appearance since Aug. 4, 2021. He gave up four hits and five runs with a walk and two strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (right shoulder strain) is scheduled to make his first rehab appearance on Thursday with Triple-A Louisville at Indianapolis. Greene went on the injured list on August 5.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Dakota Hudson (7-6, 4.23) didn’t allow a hit after the third inning and retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced while going seven innings in an 8-5 win over the Cubs at Chicago on Thursday.

Reds: RHP Justin Dunn (1-2, 5.12) logged a career-high six innings in his last start, a 4-1 loss at Philadelphia on Thursday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill, right, celebrates with Nolan Arenado after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill, right, celebrates with Nolan Arenado after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill, right, celebrates with Nolan Arenado after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Members of the grounds crew run on the field as rain falls during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. The game is delayed due to inclement weather. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Members of the grounds crew run on the field as rain falls during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. The game is delayed due to inclement weather. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Members of the grounds crew run on the field as rain falls during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. The game is delayed due to inclement weather. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Cincinnati Reds' Chuckie Robinson watches his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. It was Robinson's first major league home run. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Chuckie Robinson watches his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. It was Robinson's first major league home run. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Cincinnati Reds' Chuckie Robinson watches his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. It was Robinson's first major league home run. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) is unable to field a single by St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) is unable to field a single by St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) is unable to field a single by St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar hits an RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar hits an RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar hits an RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Credit: Aaron Doster

In Other News
1
Man dies after rollover crash in Clearcreek Twp.
2
Tom Browning, former Reds pitcher who threw perfect game, cited for OVI
3
Man from Springfield competes, wins on ‘Password’ TV show reboot
4
90-year-old man, 89-year-old woman marry, hope for ‘five good years...
5
Members of local rowing club to represent USA in international race
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top