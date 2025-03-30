Purdue Fort Wayne and Cleveland State play in NIT matchup

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne and Cleveland State square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mastodons' record in Horizon play is 20-3, and their record is 7-5 in non-conference games. Purdue Fort Wayne is second in the Horizon in team defense, giving up 59.8 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

The Vikings' record in Horizon action is 15-7. Cleveland State is second in the Horizon with 15.9 assists per game led by Sara Guerreiro averaging 4.2.

Purdue Fort Wayne makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Cleveland State has allowed to its opponents (36.5%). Cleveland State has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season in Horizon play. Purdue Fort Wayne won the last matchup 83-65 on March 10. Amellia Bromenschenkel scored 23 points points to help lead the Mastodons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Ross is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 15.2 points. Bromenschenkel is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Mickayla Perdue is averaging 20 points and 3.3 assists for the Vikings. Jordana Reisma is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.