Purdue Fort Wayne plays Bowling Green after Nelson's 28-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Bowling Green after Alana Nelson scored 28 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 77-68 victory against the Northwestern State Lady Demons.

The Falcons play their first home game after going 2-4 to begin the season. Bowling Green allows 80.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.8 points per game.

The Mastodons are 0-2 on the road. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks eighth in the Horizon with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Reid averaging 4.9.

Bowling Green averages 63.2 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 67.4 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne's 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than Bowling Green has given up to its opponents (49.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Kohler averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc. Johnea Donahue is shooting 43.8% and averaging 13.7 points.

Nelson is shooting 50.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Mastodons. Reid is averaging 11.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.