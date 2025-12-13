Breaking: 4-6 inches of snow possible, low temps ahead with advisories for most of region

Purdue hosts Dayton after Lear's 24-point showing

Dayton visits the Purdue Boilermakers after Nayo Lear scored 24 points in the Flyers' 81-72 win against the Long Island Sharks
By The Associated Press
6 hours ago
Dayton Flyers (5-4, 0-1 A-10) at Purdue Boilermakers (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays Purdue after Nayo Lear scored 24 points in Dayton's 81-72 win over the Long Island Sharks.

The Boilermakers have gone 6-0 at home. Purdue averages 71.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Flyers are 1-2 on the road. Dayton has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Purdue's average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Dayton gives up. Dayton averages 67.6 points per game, 3.2 more than the 64.4 Purdue gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tara Daye is scoring 11.3 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Boilermakers. Kiki Smith is averaging 11.0 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 42.3%.

Lear is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Flyers. Fatima Ibrahim is averaging 9.9 points and 7.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

