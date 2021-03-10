Push to increase hazing penalties renewed after student dies

Sen. Theresa Gavarone, a BGSU alumna from Bowling Green, said she was shaken by Foltz's death. She noted her son is the same age and at the same school.

“It really emphasizes the need to change culture on college campuses, and it's not limited to Greek life,” Gavarone said. “Hazing goes on in other activities as well.”

A proposal that included some of the same anti-hazing changes, along with anti-bullying elements, didn't make it all the way through the Legislature last year. Gavarone and Sen. Stephanie Kunze, of Hilliard, expressed optimism for bipartisan backing of their narrower anti-hazing bill this time around, noting there's been support on the issue from university leaders and an interfraternity organization.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine also voiced support this week for efforts to end hazing, calling it a problem that can't be tolerated.