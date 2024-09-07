QB Brungard tallies 319 yards, 5 TDs in Youngstown State's 59-25 win over Valpo

Youngstown State led 21-0 after the first quarter before the Beacons (0-2) rallied to close within 21-15 and 28-22. Before the first half ended, Ethan Wright had a 64-yard touchdown run to re-establish Youngstown State's double-digit lead at 35-22.

Youngstown State gained 554 yards.

The Penguins scored on the first play from scrimmage when Stephon Hall returned Ryan Mann's fumble 4 yards for a touchdown. It was Youngstown State's first fumble returned for a touchdown since the 2019 season opener against Samford.

Caron Taylor threw for 160 yards and a touchdown and ran for 150 yards and two rushing touchdowns for Valparaiso.

