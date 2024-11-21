QB Navarro runs for 104 yards and 2 TDs, Ohio beats Toledo 24-7

Adonis Williams Jr. recovered a fumble near midfield to set up a 12-play, 53-yard drive that culminated with a 2-yard scoring run by Navarro that gave Ohio a 14-7 lead with 14:19 remaining.

Toledo (7-4, 4-3) went three-and-out and Tyus capped an eight-play, 60-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run before Gianni Spetic kicked a 23-yard field goal to make it 24-7 with 3:31 remaining.

Maxen Hook intercepted Navarro and stumbled out of the end zone to the 5. On the next play from scrimmage, Tucker Gleason threw a deep pass to Eric Holley, but DJ Walker forced a fumble that was recovered by Roman Palodie at the Toledo 45. After Tyus ripped off a 34-yard run, Navarro's 1-yard touchdown run made it 7-7 with 6:20 left in the third quarter.

The Rockets had six second-half possessions that went: three-and-out, fumble, fumble, three-and-out, turnover-on-downs and fumble.

Ohio scored after Bryson Hammer returned a punt 19 yards to midfield, Tucker Gleason scrambled for a 10-yard gain on a third-and-4 and four plays later threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Torres to give Toledo a 7-0 lead with 10:12 left in the second quarter.

