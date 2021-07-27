Quantrill expected to start as Indians host the Cardinals

The Indians are 25-22 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has a collective on-base percentage of .293, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .332.

The Cardinals have gone 22-30 away from home. St. Louis is slugging .387 as a unit. Tyler O'Neill leads the team with a slugging percentage of .522.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 8-2. Adam Wainwright earned his fourth victory and O'Neill went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for St. Louis. J.C. Mejia took his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 41 extra base hits and is batting .256.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 49 extra base hits and is slugging .504.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .226 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Indians: Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (back).

Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.