Rain forces postponement of Pirates' game at Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates' starting pitcher Chad Kuhl (39) runs past the tarp covered field prior to a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Sept 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Pittsburgh Pirates' starting pitcher Chad Kuhl (39) runs past the tarp covered field prior to a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Sept 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Updated 20 minutes ago
Wednesday's finale of Pittsburgh’s three-game series at Cincinnati was postponed by rain about 10 minutes before the scheduled first pitch

CINCINNATI (AP) — The finale of Pittsburgh’s three-game series at Cincinnati was postponed Wednesday by rain about 10 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. The game was rescheduled for Monday at 1:10 p.m.

The teams split the first two games of the series. The Reds have lost eight straight series and were trying to avoid losing a ninth straight series, which would be their longest streak since a 10-series losing streak in August-September 1982.

They are chasing the streaking St. Louis Cardinals for the second NL wild card.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: INF Mike Moustakas was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday, with an undisclosed injury. RHP Dauri Moreta was promoted from Triple-A Louisville. C Tyler Stephenson was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday’s game. C Mark Kolozavary was optioned to Triple-A Louisville and RHP Tejay Antone (right elbow) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Connor Overton (0-0), Wednesday’s scheduled starter, was pushed back to start the opener of a four-game series on Thursday at Philadelphia. The start will be the second of his major league career in eight games.

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo (8-15), Wednesday’s scheduled starter, was pushed back to start on Thursday for the opener of a four-game series against Washington.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates' relief pitcher Connor Overton (41) stands in the rain to sign an autograph for Kurt Moody, of Houston, Texas, after a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds was postponed in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Sept 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Pittsburgh Pirates' relief pitcher Connor Overton (41) stands in the rain to sign an autograph for Kurt Moody, of Houston, Texas, after a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds was postponed in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Sept 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

