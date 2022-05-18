Raise makes Ohio State's Day one of highest-paid coaches

The university also increased the salaries of four other coaches, including men's basketball coach Chris Holtmann, who will get a three-year extension and an annual salary bump of $500,000 that pushes his annual package to about $3.5 million.

Under the three-time Naismith Coach of the Year finalist, the Buckeyes have compiled a record of 107-56, including a 59-40 Big Ten mark. They have won at least 20 games in all five seasons and have advanced to the NCAA Tournament in every year it was held during Holtmann's tenure. Ohio State is one of just three Power 5 teams to win 20 games in each of the last five years, along with Kansas and Oregon.

Women's basketball coach Kevin McGuff will get a new four-year contract with total annual compensation of $1.05 million. The contract starts July 1 and extends through the 2025-26 season.

